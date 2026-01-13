Uttarakhand pegs 2025 natural disaster losses at Rs 15,103 crore; report sent to Centre

Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand has suffered an estimated economic loss of Rs 15,103.52 crore due to natural disasters in 2025, according to a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report prepared by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority that has been sent to the Centre, officials said.

Submitted to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the report provides a detailed and sector-wise assessment of the losses, rehabilitation and reconstruction needs in the social, infrastructure, productive and other sectors due to the disasters.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to prepare a post-disaster needs assessment report for the entire state.

Of the total estimated impact, Rs 3,792.38 crore accounts for direct damage, Rs 312.19 crore for losses, and Rs 10,998.95 crore for rehabilitation, reconstruction and build-back-better needs, the report said.

The social sector recorded a total economic impact of Rs 4,966.85 crore, with housing, education and health being the most affected. The health sector alone suffered an impact of Rs 2,579.47 crore, while the housing sector saw an impact of Rs 2,005.48 crore, it said.

According to the report, the infrastructure sector was estimated to have an economic impact of Rs 6,225.69 crore. The water supply sector suffered losses amounting to Rs 4,048.88 crore. Besides this, roads suffered an impact of Rs 1,963.29 crore and the power sector Rs 213.52 crore.

The productive sectors, including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, tourism and forestry, were estimated to have an economic impact of Rs 893.94 crore. The report revealed that the tourism sector was the worst affected, recording losses of Rs 744.94 crore.

In the cross-cutting sector, reconstruction and strengthening needs amounting to Rs 3,017.04 crore were identified under disaster risk reduction, to mitigate the impact of future disasters.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the state government prepared the report keeping in mind the geographical vulnerability, mountainous conditions, and the effects of climate change.

He said the objective was not only to assess the damage but also to present a framework for planned rehabilitation and reconstruction to build a more resilient, safe, and disaster-proof Uttarakhand in the future.

Based on the report, Suman said, the state will receive the necessary financial assistance from the central government, which will enable rapid restoration, livelihood protection, and strengthening of infrastructure in the affected areas.

Last year, during the monsoon season, the state witnessed a series of natural disasters. Heavy rains, cloudbursts, floods, and landslides caused widespread devastation in various areas such as Dharali-Harshil in Uttarkashi district, Tharali in Chamoli, Jakholi-Basukedar in Rudraprayag, Kapkot in Bageshwar, and Sainji in Pauri.

According to official figures, from April 1 to September 10, 2025, 81 people died in natural disasters in the state, while 94 others went missing. 80 people were also injured in these disasters. PTI DPT RHL