Uttarakhand: Pithoragarh, Champawat to close borders from Monday ahead of elections in Nepal

Pithoragarh, March 1 (PTI) In view of elections in Nepal on March 5, the administration in Uttarakhand's border districts of Pithoragarh and Champawat has decided to close the border between the two countries for 72 hours from Monday, officials said.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Bhatgai said that security forces deployed along the India-Nepal border have been asked to remain alert until March 5.

He said, "Security forces like the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and state police as well as intelligence agencies will remain on high alert until the elections in Nepal are over, to prevent infiltration." Following a request from Nepal, Bhatgai directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of Dharchula, Didihat and Pithoragarh districts to take necessary action to maintain tight security along the border.

According to the district magistrate, all seven border bridges will remain closed during the period from March 2 to 5, and security agencies will also maintain strict vigil to prevent the movement of miscreants through illegal routes.

