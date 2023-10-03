Uttarakhand Police arrest man from Kolkata for duping pilgrim

Rudraprayag, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly cheating a pilgrim of almost Rs 50,000 on the pretext of booking helicopter tickets for Kedarnath, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Aftab Alam alias Iqbal alias Aniket Upadhyay, was brought to Guptkashi in Rudraprayag district on transit remand on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested. He is originally a resident of Bihar's Begusarai but was currently living in Kolkata, the office of the Superintendent of Police said.

Alam was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Kolkata resident Divendu Dutta at Guptkashi police station in May, it said.

According to the complainant, he saw an advertisement on Facebook for booking helicopter tickets for Kedarnath. He dialled a number given in the advertisement and the person who answered the phone introduced himself as Aniket Upadhyay.

The accused charged Dutta Rs 48,092 for booking the ticket online. However, the complainant realised that he had been duped after he reached the Guptkashi helipad and found that no ticket had been booked, police said.

Alam was traced with the help of the call records and bank account details and arrested, they said.

Three mobile phones, four chequebooks, a fake graduation degree, a passport and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession, according to police. PTI COR ALM MNK DIV DIV