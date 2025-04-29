Uttarakhand: Police conduct intense checking in Piran Kaliyar, 41 detained for questioning

Haridwar, Apr 29 (PTI) With security stepped up after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Uttarakhand police on Tuesday conducted an intense checking drive in Piran Kaliyar, a famous Muslim pilgrimage site in Haridwar district, and detained 41 persons for questioning after they could not produce any identity documents.

Six teams led by Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shekhar Chand Suyal conducted the checking drive since morning during which night shelters, slums and hotels in the area were raided.

In the campaign conducted in the Piran Kaliyar area, the identity of 547 tenants and domestic servants was verified, Suyal said.

He said challans were issued against 11 hotels and 42 handcart vendors during the drive.

He said 41 people who did not have any documents were also picked up and taken by the police and local intelligence units to the police line in Roshanabad for interrogation.

All the house owners have been instructed to get their tenants, domestic servants and outsiders verified immediately, the SP (rural) said.

Thela vendors, hawkers, motor mechanics, people working in garages and scrap dealers have also been asked to get their verification done otherwise action will be taken against them, the police said. PTI Cor ALM RT RT