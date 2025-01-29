Uttarakhand Police holds 'peace meeting' in Kotdwar amid tensions due to shop's name

Kotdwar, Feb 2 (PTI) Following the unrest in Kotdwar over a shop being named "Baba" by a person from a particular community, the police held a meeting on Monday with representatives from all sections of society, including the Muslim community, even as police and PAC personnel have been kept on high alert.

Kotdwar Additional Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh said that the situation in the city is under control, but a "peace meeting" was held at the police station with office bearers of the city's trade association, councillors, and people from all sections of society, including the Muslim community, to maintain peace and harmony.

Singh said that police forces have been deployed at all entry points of Kotdwar, and vehicles are being thoroughly searched at the Kaudiya border outpost bordering Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh).

The police officer said that social media is also being monitored, and action will be taken against those who try to disturb peace and order.

After the meeting, Kotdwar Trade Association president Praveen Bhatia said that if anyone has any objection to anyone's name, they should first discuss the matter with them.

Social activist Mohammad Asif said that attempts were made to spoil the atmosphere through social media, but now everything is peaceful.

The dispute started when Bajrang Dal workers raised objections to the name of “Baba Dress,” a shop owned by Mohammad Shoaib in Kotdwar. They alleged that the name could cause confusion with “Siddhbali Baba,” a famous Hanuman temple in Kotdwar, and demanded that the shop owner change it.

On January 28, Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside the shop and clashed with Shoaib and his friend, Deepak Kumar, a local gym owner, police added.

During this, the gym owner allegedly identified himself as Mohammad Deepak and forced the protesters to leave.

The situation escalated further on January 31, when Bajrang Dal workers, led by the state head of the Gau Raksha Dal, Naresh Uniyal, arrived at the shop to continue protesting. A large crowd gathered outside, chanting slogans and demanding the arrest of Deepak Kumar, who they accused of posting controversial content online.

The protesters clashed with Shoaib and his associates, leading to tensions in the area.

Following the protests, the Kotdwar police on February 1 registered three separate cases and booked over 30 people. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ