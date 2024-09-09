Uttarakhand Police remove signboards banning 'outsider' entry in villages in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag, Sep 9 (PTI) Signboards put up to prohibit the entry of "outsiders" at the entrances of villages have been removed, police said on Monday.

The signboards had earlier called for banning the entry of "non-Hindus" but were later rephrased following police intervention.

"The signboards put up at six places in Guptkashi police station area were objectionable and have been withdrawn," Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabodh Kumar Ghildiyal said.

People have been asked to maintain social harmony, he said.

They have also been asked to inform the police immediately by dialing 112 if they see some dubious person enter the village but putting up objectionable signboards cannot be allowed, the DSP said.

"Providing security to people is our first and foremost duty. Verification of residents by the police is being carried out constantly but we cannot let anyone disturb social amity," he said.

Locals said the boards were put up to prevent unknown individuals and unfamiliar vendors from entering as there had been incidents of theft in the villages.

A resident of Fata village said locals installed these signboards around 20-25 days ago after theft at temples and homes allegedly by "outsiders" were reported.

Such signboards have been put up in villages, including Sirsi and Rampur-Nyalsu.

Initially, the boards called for a ban on "non-Hindus", but the phrasing was later changed to "ban on outsiders" following police intervention, according to villagers. PTI COR ALM ALM SKY SKY