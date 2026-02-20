Uttarakhand Police to conduct security audit of court premises following bomb threats

Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Police has ordered a security audit of all court buildings across the state following a series of bomb threats.

Directives issued by the Police Headquarters late Thursday night instructed all districts to conduct a thorough security assessment to identify and immediately rectify any vulnerabilities.

The guidelines mandate a rigorous search of all courtrooms every morning before proceedings begin. Adequate numbers of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, equipped with necessary security gear, are to be deployed. Entry and exit points must be strictly monitored, with access granted only after the verification of identity cards to prevent unauthorised entry.

Authorities have also been instructed to manage crowds using barriers and strengthen frisking procedures at entry gates through the deployment of the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and additional police forces.

Security personnel currently assigned to judges and courts have been briefed to remain vigilant. The police headquarters further directed that Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and canine units carry out inspections every morning. To counter potential terror threats or explosions, Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) units will be stationed at court complexes.

Additional measures include continuous monitoring via CCTV cameras and regular patrolling. The districts have also been asked to conduct periodic mock drills and establish emergency evacuation plans.

The move comes after a bomb threat sent via email to the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday, which led to a complete evacuation and search of the premises.

Similar email threats were received by district courts in Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Tehri and Rudraprayag earlier. No suspicious objects or explosives were recovered during those searches. PTI DPT AKY