Uttarakhand: Production of codeine-containing cough syrup at Windlass Biotech stopped

Dehradun, Feb 10 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has halted production of codeine-containing cough syrup at Windlass Biotech, a pharmaceutical company in the state, and also suspended the license for that drug, officials said on Tuesday.

The department's drug inspection team took this action after irregularities were found during an inspection of the drug manufacturing unit, they said.

During the inspection on Monday, officials from the drug inspection branch thoroughly examined the cough syrup manufacturing process, raw material quality, storage arrangements, record keeping and prescribed standards.

According to the officials, the inspection revealed that the quality of the drug was not up to standard, which could be harmful to public health. Considering this a serious irregularity, the department immediately stopped the production of the codeine-containing cough syrup.

They said that the license for the drug has also been suspended until further notice.

On the instructions of the department's Commissioner, Sachin Kurve, drug officers in all districts of the state have been instructed to exercise special vigilance to prevent the misuse of such syrups and other psychotropic drugs, intensifying regular and surprise inspections of medical stores, wholesalers, manufacturing units and distribution networks.

Additional Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration Tajbar Singh Jaggi stated that providing safe, quality and standardised medicines to the public is a priority for the state government.

Jaggi stated that a zero-tolerance policy has been implemented to prevent the misuse of codeine-containing cough syrups and psychotropic drugs.

Jaggi stated that wherever irregularities, license violations, or illegal activities are found, strict action will be taken without any coercion.

When contacted, Ashok Windlas, full-time director of Windlas Biotech, declined to comment and said he would respond soon.