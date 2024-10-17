Uttarakhand: Prohibitory orders remain in force in Gauchar for 3rd day

Gopeshwar, Oct 17 (PTI) Prohibitory orders imposed in the wake of a clash remained in force in Gauchar and Karnaprayag of Chamoli district for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Shops owned by Muslims did not open on Thursday even three days after the incident.

The clash began with an argument between two youths over parking of a scooter on Tuesday and escalated into a fight. The violence left one Kailash Bisht seriously injured.

As tensions escalated, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders in Gauchar and the adjoining Karnaprayag municipal area.

A case has been registered against 70-80 unidentified people under different sections of the BNS including that of rioting, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar said Four people arrested earlier in connection with the communal flare-up have been released on bail, he said.

They are Shadab Ahmad, 21, Usman, 28, Asif, 26, and Sarik, 26, all of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh, he said. "Police are doing their job impartially. Strict legal action is being taken against the accused. They would not be spared at any cost," Panwar said. PTI Cor ALM ALM VN VN