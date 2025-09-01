Uttarakhand rain: Efforts begin to prevent further subsidence in Nandprayag

Gopeshwar (U'khand), Sep 1 (PTI) Efforts were launched on Monday to prevent further subsidence above the Laxmi market and Band Bazar areas in Nandanagar, where deep crevices appeared on the ground on Friday endangering more than a dozen houses.

Subsidence hit Kuntari village of Nandanagar Panchayat on Friday making 16 residential buildings unsafe. The district administration, police and District Disaster Response Force personnel shifted 64 people living in them to relief camps, officials here said Water coming from above in these areas is being channelised to lower areas through HDPE pipes by Jal Sansthan personnel and released safely into a drain to prevent further subsidence, they said.

The preventive measures are being taken on the orders of Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari. PTI Cor ALM RT RT