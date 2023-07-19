Uttarakhand rains: Temporary iron bridge washed away in Pithoragarh cloudburst

Pithoragarh: A temporary iron bridge was washed away in a cloudburst in the Kalapani area near the India-China border here, amid heavy rains in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The Bailey bridge built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was washed away in the incident, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi said. There have been no reports of any casualty in the incident, she said.

BRO commander Harish Kotnala said the bridge was 100 feet long and had a load carrying capacity of three tonnes.

Kotnala also said another 100-metre stretch of a road leading to Kalapani and Lipulekh security posts on the India-China border was also washed away due to the cloudburst.

Kotnala, who was present on the spot, said that the road would be reconstructed soon by the BRO.