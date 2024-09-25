Uttarakhand: Rape accused former BJP leader arrested

Haldwani, Sep 25 (PTI) Ex-BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation administrator Mukesh Bora, accused of raping a 36-year-old woman and molesting her minor daughter, was arrested on Wednesday from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Bora was arrested from the Rampur district, Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena told reporters.

Police teams were camping in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab to track him down, Meena said.

Bora, who was booked for rape and also under several sections of POCSO Act, had been absconding for the last 23 days, the SSP said.

Police suspected that Bora was being helped by contractors supplying milk to the dairy federation.

Bora is charged with raping the woman after promising her a permanent job and also molesting her minor daughter.

Bora was suspended from the BJP and removed from the post of the administrator of the Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation after he and his driver, Kamal Belwal, were booked for rape and molestation under POCSO Act. PTI COR ALM ALM MNK MNK