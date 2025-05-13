Uttarakhand: Record-keeper arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 15,000

New Tehri, May 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Vigilance Establishment on Tuesday arrested a 'nazir' after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, officials said.

A nazir is someone who keeps records of documents in a tehsil.

The vigilance team also conducted a search at the residence of accused Virendra Singh Kaintura and collected information about his movable and immovable assets, they said.

In a complaint lodged with Director (Vigilance) V Murugesan, a woman from Chhanan village of Jaunpur block had said she had purchased about 1,500 square metres of land in the village on January 31 this year.

In its mutation file, Kaintura deliberately put a wrong objection report, she alleged.

Kaintura was demanding a bribe in lieu of removing the objection report and registering the property in her name in the mutation papers, she complained.

Following the complaint, the Vigilance Department laid a trap and arrested accused Kaintura red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant in his office at Dhanaulti.

After the arrest, the vigilance team also searched the house of the accused and collected information about his movable and immovable properties. The interrogation of the accused is going on, the officials said.

A cash prize has also been announced for the team that caught Kaintura.

Due to the action of the Vigilance Department, there was a stir in the tehsil throughout the day.

Asked about the matter, Dhanaulti SDM Manju Rajput confirmed the arrest of the accused nazir. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS