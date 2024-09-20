Uttarakhand: Residential school in Chamoli gutted in fire, no casualties reported

Gopeshwar, Sep 19 (PTI) Forty students and staff of a residential school in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had a narrow escape as the building caught fire on Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Rajiv Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gairsain around 4 am.

A total of 40 students, staff and some teachers were present in the school building when it caught fire. However, they were all evacuated in time, averting any untoward incident, police said.

However, the school building was burnt to ashes. Other items in the school, including beds, quilts, mattresses, etc., were all burnt in the fire, police said.

Students from sixth to twelfth class study in this school run by the state government. As soon as the fire was reported, fire service personnel reached the spot.

Given the severity of the situation, foam was also used along with water to douse the flames. Water tankers of Jal Sansthan were also called in for help, fire officials said.

After six hours, the fire was brought under control, they said.

The fire broke out in the school building and the hall which was made of tin and fibre, fire officials said.

A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. However, it is being investigated, police said. PTI DPT HIG