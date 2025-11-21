Uttarakhand scholarship 'scam': ED issues notice to Dehradun University

New Delhi/Dehradun, Nov 21 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to a Dehradun-based university after widening its money laundering investigation into an alleged SC and ST students scholarship scam that took place in Uttarakhand some years back, official sources said on Friday.

The federal probe agency's Dehradun office has issued a notice to the chairman and managing director of the DIT University based in Uttarakhand's capital on Wednesday seeking certain documents about the institute's affiliation and working within 10 days.

Anuj Agarwal is the current chairman of the DIT University.

The university said in a statement to PTI that it "shall duly furnish all documents and information requested by the department within the prescribed timelines".

Officials said the notice issued to the university under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is related to an SC and ST scholarship 'scam' that is alleged to have taken place in the state between 2010-17 leading to fraud with needy students.

The university said that it had submitted all the documents to a Uttarakhand government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) in 2020 and claimed that the panel "did not find any irregularity or non-compliance in their records".

The ED has been investigating the role of other Uttarakhand-based educational institutions as part of this investigation and it has attached their assets too in the past. PTI NES KSS KSS