Uttarakhand: School teacher arrested in Gopeshwar for molesting student

Gopeshwar, Apr 8 (PTI) A teacher at a private school here has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student, police said on Tuesday.

In a police complaint, the girl's family claimed that she was touched inappropriately, molested and spoken to obscenely.

The accused was arrested late on Monday evening, police said, adding a case has been registered against the teacher under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR ALM ALM NSD NSD