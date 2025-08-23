Uttarakhand: Cloudburst causes severe flooding in Tharali, Chamoli; 2 missing

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): Two people went missing after heavy rain led to flooding in Tharali town of Chamoli district.

Debris deposited at the Tharali tehsil office and the surrounding houses after a rain drain gave in.

A 20-year-old woman was reportedly buried under the debris in Sagwara village after rain Friday night, Chamoli district administration said.

The other person was missing from the Chepdon market area.

A flood-like situation persists in Tunri Gadhera and the debris has reached structures near the Pindar River.

The rain has rendered Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway connecting Tharali shut due to debris near Ming Gadhera.

The Tharali-Sagwara road and Dungri road have also been closed for traffic.

Schools remained shut in three development blocks at government's order.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X and said, "Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."