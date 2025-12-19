Uttarakhand: SHO attached to police lines after CM Dhami finds him absent during surprise visit

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a surprise visit to the Dalanwala police station here on Friday, ordered the immediate suspension of the station house officer after finding him absent from duty.

Upon receiving information about the chief minister's inspection, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh also reached the Dalanwala police station immediately.

Even after being informed, the inspector in-charge of Dalanwala police station, Manoj Nainwal, arrived late, which the SSP took seriously and, on Dhami's instructions, immediately attached him to the police lines.

Dhami said, "Every officer and employee associated with law and order is accountable to the public. Negligence, indiscipline, or insensitivity in public service will not be tolerated at any cost, and the government will not hesitate to take the strictest action in the public interest." The chief minister conducted a thorough inspection of the entire functioning of the police station and interacted with the complainants to get their feedback.

He also inspected the FIR register and also inquired about the action taken on registered cases, the status of follow-up, and pending cases.

The chief minister visited the women's help desk and spoke to the women complainants present there to inquire about their grievances. He warned of strict action against any kind of negligence.

Expressed his displeasure over the unhygienic conditions in the lockups there, he said the condition of the police station reflects the work culture of the government and instructed to ensure proper arrangements and cleanliness according to the standards.

He also expressed serious dissatisfaction with the traffic management in the area and ordered the officers to conduct a detailed investigation and fix responsibility.