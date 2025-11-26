Uttarakhand: Shrine built on govt land meant for hospital demolished

Haridwar, Nov 26 (PTI) A shrine, allegedly built on encroached land, was demolished in the Piran Kaliyar area of ​​Haridwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the shrine was built on an encroached government land, allotted for the construction of a hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Dobal said that the action was carried out in the presence of officials, and the administration kept a heavy deployment of police personnel due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Roorkee Magistrate Deepak Seth stated that a notice was issued to remove the illegal construction. But, when the structure was not removed even after the stipulated deadline, the administration demolished it with a bulldozer, Seth added.

He further said that the Uttarakhand government is continuously taking action against encroachment in the state, and similar strict action will continue in the future against the construction of religious structures without permission or illegal occupation. PTI DPT NB AMJ AMJ