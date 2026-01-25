Uttarakhand: Shrine vandalism in Mussoorie sparks outrage, police deployed

Dehradun, Jan 25 (PTI) A 'mazar' (shrine) of Baba Bulleshah, located within the premises of a private school in Bala Hisar area of Mussoorie, was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

Following the incident, which took place late on Saturday, a large crowd gathered at the spot and staged a protest, they said.

Members of the Baba Bulleshah Committee expressed strong displeasure over the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police said adequate force has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

They said a complaint has been filed against 20-25 individuals in connection with the incident, and a case being registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing some persons raising religious slogans and vandalising the shrine. The police said the authenticity of the video is currently under investigation, officials said. PTI DPT SMV ARB