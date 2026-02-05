Uttarakhand: SIT completes Gunjan murder case probe in 3 days, say police

Dehradun, Feb 5 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the murder of the 23-year-old woman who was hacked to death in broad daylight in Dehradun's busy Machhi Bazaar has completed its investigation in just three days, a police officer said on Thursday.

A charge sheet will be filed against the accused, Akash Kumar, in court on Friday, the officer added.

On Monday (February 2), Gunjan Srivastava was allegedly murdered by the accused, who slit her throat with a cleaver.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the Dehradun police will advocate for a speedy trial of the case and will demand the harshest punishment under the 'rarest of rare' category for the accused who committed this heinous murder.

The SSP said that the post-mortem report, statements of 35 witnesses and physical and forensic evidence collected from the scene have been included in the charge sheet.

Akash and Gunjan worked at different shops in the market and were reportedly in a relationship. Gunjan, however, when she found out that the accused was married, stopped talking to him.

Two days before the incident, Gunjan had filed a complaint with the police regarding harassment by Akash, after which the police began searching for him. However, upon learning that the police were looking for him, he switched off his mobile phone and disappeared from his home and also did not go to his shop.

But two days later, Akash allegedly attacked and killed Gunjan with a cleaver. After the incident, enraged traders closed down Machhi Bazaar, Paltan Bazaar and all the surrounding markets.