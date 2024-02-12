Uttarakhand: Situation normal in Haldwani, additional central forces deployed, say officials

Haldwani: The situation in the Banbhoolpura area here, the epicentre of the mob violence last week, was normal on Monday as additional troops of paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain law and order, officials said.

Advertisment

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said essential commodities are being supplied to the residents of the curfew-hit area and more facilities will also be provided to them soon.

Meena said additional companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at sensitive places in Banbhoolpura.

On Sunday, the curfew was lifted in the rest of Haldwani except the Banbhoolpura area, after which the administration has streamlined the essential services, officials said.

Advertisment

The Banbhoolpura Primary Health Centre and the medical stores in the area have been opened on and gas cylinders are also being supplied to the residents, they added.

General manager of Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation A P Vajpayee said gas cylinders are also being distributed in other curfew-affected areas like Kidwai Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Nai Basti among others.

Along with this, vegetables, milk and other essential items are being delivered by the administration through vendors.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, additional companies of central paramilitary forces have also been deployed at sensitive locations. Earlier, over 1,000 soldiers were already deployed in the area.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition of illegal madrasa and namaz place on February 8, while raids are being conducted in different areas to arrest others.

Six rioters were killed while 60 people were injured in the violence on February 8, officials said.