Uttarakhand: State transport bus catches fire in Rishikesh, no one injured

Rishikesh, Jan 1 (PTI) A Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus caught fire and was completely gutted here early Thursday, police said.

According to a police officer, the fire broke out allegedly due to a short circuit.

Sub-Inspector Vinay Mittal, in-charge of the Lal Tappad police outpost, said the driver, conductor and four passengers on board managed to get out in time and no one was injured.

The incident occurred around 5 am near Nature Villa on the national highway connecting Nepali Farm to Doiwala, he said.

The bus was en route to Dehradun from Lohaghat when the fire broke out, allegedly due to a short circuit, Mittal said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, but the bus was completely destroyed, police said. PTI COR OZ OZ