Uttarakhand STF arrests man wanted for raping minor from Punjab

Dehradun, Dec 7 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested a wanted criminal from Punjab, who had allegedly raped a minor girl in Haridwar two years ago and had been on the run since then, an official said.

STF SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said that Arif, a resident of Batoli in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, was hiding in a scrap warehouse in Mohali, from where he was arrested.

He said that Arif used to drive an e-rickshaw in ​​Haridwar and had allegedly abducted and raped a class nine student.

According to the officer, the police had registered a case against him under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, he fled after the incident. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his arrest, but he could not be apprehended.

Bhullar said the STF received inputs that the accused was working in a scrap warehouse in Mohali.

An STF team stayed in Mohali for a week and gathered information about the labourers and workers living in various scrap warehouses.