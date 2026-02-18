Uttarakhand STF nabs three more members of gang linked with manufacture, sale of counterfeit drugs

Dehradun, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three more suspects linked to a gang which was allegedly involved in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit pharmaceutical, officials said on Wednesday.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said Naresh Dhiman, resident of Roorkee in Haridwar district, Lokesh Gulati, resident of Ganganahar, and Mohtaram Ali, resident of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, were arrested on Tuesday during raids at their homes.

Naveen Bansal alias Akshay, who was previously arrested in the case, used to procure counterfeit drugs -- exact replicas of branded medicines -- from the three accused and sold them in the market.

The SSP said another case related to counterfeit medicines has been registered against accused Gulati in Ganganagar, while information about the accused is also being gathered from other districts and states.

He said following the latest arrests, 16 members of the alleged organised network involved in production, trafficking and sale of counterfeit drugs have been arrested.

Singh said the illegal operation came to light after a man named Santosh Kumar was arrested in the Selaqui area on June 1 last year with a large quantity of counterfeit wrappers, fake labels, and QR codes from renowned pharmaceutical companies.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the investigation was subsequently handed over to the Special Task Force (STF).