Uttarakhand: Sub-inspector suspended in Dehradun's Machhi Bazaar murder case

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) A sub-inspector was suspended on Tuesday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the daylight murder of a young woman in Dehradun's Machhi Bazaar area.

According to police, Pradyumna Negi, in-charge of the Khurbura police post, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh took this action based on a report submitted by the City Police Circle Officer.

According to the SSP, 22-year-old Gunjan Srivastava was allegedly murdered by a young man who slit her throat with a sharp weapon in the busy Machhi Bazaar on Monday.

The accused, Akash Kumar (27), was arrested after the incident.

Police said that two days before the murder, Gunjan had filed a complaint with the police regarding harassment by Akash.

Police said that after receiving the complaint, they were searching for him, but he had switched off his mobile phone and gone missing from his home and did not go to work.

They said that two days later, however, the accused Akash allegedly attacked and killed Gunjan with a sharp weapon, raising questions about the police's failure to take serious action on the deceased's complaint.

Police said that both Gunjan and the accused Akash worked at different shops in the market and had been in a relationship for the past three years. Gunjan had stopped talking to him after she learned that Akash was married, which had apparently upset the latter. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ