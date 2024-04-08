Uttarakhand teachers' union accuse Pauri Garhwal DM of indecent behaviour

Dehradun, Apr 8 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Secondary Teachers' Union has written to the state's chief election officer accusing the Pauri Garhwal district magistrate of indecent and undignified behaviour during a training programme for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter, the president of the union Swatantra Kumar Mishra alleged that the district magistrate also threatened the teachers with suspension and dismissal.

Mishra requested the chief electoral officer to issue appropriate instructions to Pauri DM Ashish Chauhan said if the officer's behaviour does not improve, the teachers will not cast their votes on April 19 when the state goes to polls.

The officer's behaviour has hurt the teachers and other employees so much that they were unable to undergo the training properly, Mishra said.

Teachers have conducted error-free, neutral and fair elections on many occasions in the past but they are facing such a situation for the first time, he added. PTI ALM IJT