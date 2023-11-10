Uttarakhand: Three armed men loot jewellery worth over Rs 15 crore from Dehradun shop

Dehradun, Nov 10 (PTI) Three armed men allegedly looted jewellery worth more than Rs 15 crore from a showroom on the busy Rajpur Road here, officials said on Friday.

The alleged incident occurred early on Thursday, they said.

The robbers entered the Reliance Jewellery showroom, held the staff at gunpoint and escaped with the jewellery after stuffing those in bags, Senior Superintendent of Police (Dehradun) Ajai Singh said.

Two accomplices of the robbers stood outside the showroom while the showroom was being looted, he said.

The daylight heist took place at a time security was tightened in Dehradun for President Droupadi Murmu's address on the occasion of the state's 23rd foundation day at the Police Lines.

Four police teams have been formed to search for the robbers. Two motorcycles and a car used in the crime have been recovered from the town's Sahaspur area, Singh said.

"The robbery could be the handiwork of a gang from Bihar that has committed similar robberies in Reliance Jewellery showrooms in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Haryana using the same modus operandi," he added.

Footage from CCTV cameras is being analysed and compared with those of the heists in Reliance Jewellery showrooms in the other states, he said.

Forensic experts collected fingerprints from the showroom and those are being examined, the senior officer said and expressed hope that the culprits will soon be nabbed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken serious note of the incident and asked the officials to arrest the robbers at the earliest.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has spoken to Singh for updates on the investigation's progress and issued instructions for its speedy disposal by bringing the culprits to book. PTI ALM SZM