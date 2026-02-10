Uttarakhand: Three women killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 10 (PTI) ​Three women died on Tuesday after their utility vehicle fell into a gorge in the Kalsi tehsil here, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Gangro village, about 55 kilometres from the tehsil headquarters. Five other passengers were injured in the accident.

Police said the eight people were travelling the vehicle at the time of the accident. One woman died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital.

All the victims were local residents, they added. PTI DPT AKY