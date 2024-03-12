Uttarakhand: Tigress relocated from Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh, Mar 12 (PTI) A five-year-old tigress was translocated early Tuesday from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, officials said.

The tigress was captured on March 7 from the Dhela range of Corbett for the purpose of translocation.

It was brought from the Dhela range of Corbett to the Motoichur range of Rajaji at 1 am on Tuesday, PCCF (Wildlife) Sameer Sinha said.

It has been kept in an enclosure in Motichur for acclimatisation, he said.

It will remain under observation for a few days before being "soft released" into the forest, the official said, adding that it is the fourth big cat to be translocated to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The soft release is the gradual accustoming of a wild animal to a new environment before its eventual permanent release.

This tigress has delivered a litter of cubs earlier which increases the chances of its breeding in the new habitat, he said.

Preparations have also begun to bring another male tiger to Rajaji, he said.

One tiger and two tigresses were brought earlier from Corbett to Rajaji under the translocation project but they did not produce the desired breeding results, he said The Tiger Relocation Project is aimed at increasing the tiger population at Rajaji. PTI COR ALM RHL