Uttarakhand: Tigress translocated from Corbett gives birth to cubs at Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh, May 31 (PTI) A tigress translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve has given birth to cubs, an official said on Friday.

Rajaji Tiger Reserve's Director Saket Badola told PTI that the exact number of cubs is not known yet.

One cub has been seen via the camera. Normally, a tigress gives birth to three to five cubs at a time, he said.

Last week, another tigress translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve had given birth to four cubs at Rajaji. One tiger and three tigresses have been translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve so far, to increase the tiger population at RTR.

It reflects the success of the tiger translocation project, Badola said.