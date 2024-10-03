Uttarakhand to get 480 MW additional power from central pool

Dehradun, Oct 3 (PTI) The Centre has increased the additional power quota allocated to Uttarakhand by 180 MW and also extended its period till June 30, 2025. Due to an increased additional quota of power from the central pool, people of the state will now get uninterrupted electricity even during winters, officials here said. On September 26, 300 MW additional power was allocated to Uttarakhand by the Centre till 31 March 2025. With the latest increase of an additional 180 MW power, Uttarakhand will now get a total of 480 MW additional power from the central pool. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for this. Dhami had met Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and requested for allocation of additional power to Uttarakhand from the central pool as the gap between demand and availability of electricity in the state was continuously increasing.

“Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for approving 480 MW additional power to Uttarakhand from the central pool. It will enable people of the state to get uninterrupted electricity even in winter,” Dhami said in a statement. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK