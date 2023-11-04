Uttarakhand to host acro festival in Tehri

Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand will hold its first international aerial acrobatic show in Tehri from November 24-28, with 100 Indian and 35 international pilots set to compete at the event.

Adventure activities like acro flying, synchro flying, wing suit flying and de-bagging will be organised along the Tehri Lake, said Atul Bhandari, District Tourism Officer, Tehri.

Popular music bands such as Euphoria and Pandavas will also perform at the Tehri Acro Festival.

A hot favourite with adventure sports lovers, the Tehri Lake is the fastest emerging new destination on the tourism map of Uttarakhand, he said.

Various events are being organised here by the state government as part of its tourism push under 'Destination Uttarakhand'.

The Tehri Acro Festival is part of the state government's continuous endeavour to make Uttarakhand a leader in the field of adventure sports tourism, Bhandari said.