Uttarakhand: Toddler among 2 killed in wildlife attacks in separate incidents in Pauri

Pauri, Jan 25 (PTI) Two people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, were killed in two separate incidents of wildlife attacks in the Lansdowne area of ​​Pauri district in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

The first incident occurred on Saturday in Barswar village of Jaiharikhal, where a leopard allegedly snatched a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from her mother's lap in the courtyard of their house.

Officials said that Yashika, who was playing in the courtyard with her mother, was snatched by the leopard and carried away.

The incident happened so quickly that her mother couldn't understand what was happening. Later, when the mother raised an alarm, family members and villagers rushed out and found the girl lying in a pool of blood in the bushes about 20 metres from the house.

The girl was taken to the Lansdowne Hospital, where she was declared dead. Lansdowne Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shalini Maurya, who reached the hospital after being informed of the incident, said that a Forest Department team has been deployed in the area.

In another incident in the Lansdowne area, a 70-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant on Sunday.

Officials said the incident occurred around 1 pm in the Sukhro beat of Kotdwar range, where Brijmohan Singh had gone to the forest with his companions to collect dry wood.

Suddenly, a wild elephant appeared before them, and everyone started running to save their lives. However, Singh could not run far and fell, after which the elephant trampled him to death, officials said.

Singh's companions informed the Forest Department, after which the department personnel and police reached the spot and recovered his body.