Uttarakhand: Tourist injured in bungee jumping accident in Rishikesh after cord snaps mid-air

Rishikesh/New Tehri, Nov 14 (PTI) A tourist was seriously injured after falling from a great height while bungee jumping near Rishikesh, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Apara Amusement Thrill Factory, an adventure sports centre in Shivpuri, when Sonu Kumar's bungee cord snapped mid-jump.

Kumar was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. His ribs and left hand were broken; however, his condition is currently stable, Muni Ki Reti Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Pradeep Chauhan said.

Kumar, a resident of Haryana’s Gurugram, had come to Rishikesh with four friends — Vikram, Rajesh, Akshay, and Rajkumar. The victim has not lodged a complaint of the accident, Chauhan said.

The administration has ordered an investigation into the incident, Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said, adding that the sub-district magistrate of Narendranagar has been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report within three days.

Following the incident, bungee jumping at the Apara Amusement Thrill Factory has been suspended with immediate effect, Tehri District Tourism Development Officer S S Rana said.

A safety audit will be conducted at adventure sports centres across the district to prevent accidents in the future, he added.