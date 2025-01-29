Uttarakhand: Transfer of land adjacent to IMA 'to set up' Islamic institution under scanner

Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) The transfer of nearly 20 acres of land located close to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here, allegedly for constructing an Islamic educational institution, has come under scrutiny.

The land was purportedly allotted around two decades ago by the then Congress government.

According to a preliminary inquiry conducted by Vikasnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar, the plot of land, situated in the Dhaulas area near the IMA, is now being sold in smaller plots for residential purposes, posing a threat to the security of the military training institution.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters that his government would take strict action in the matter.

"It is clear from this case that these people (Congress), who talked about building a Muslim university, would have proceeded in that direction if they had come to power. We will take strict action (in the land case)," Dhami said.

Reacting to the allegation, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said the matter dates back to 2004, when Narayan Dutt Tiwari was the chief minister.

"This is an old case from 2004, when Tiwari ji was the head of the government. After that, the BJP came to power several times, and they could have cancelled this allotment," Rawat said.

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Vinod Chamoli said the reports related to the case have once again exposed what he termed as the "dangerous conspiracies" of the Congress governments.

He questioned whether the land allotted during the Tiwari government was meant for setting up an Islamic university under the supervision of Rawat.

"It was due to the BJP's opposition and the public's rejection of the Congress in 2022 that this intention could not be fulfilled, and now the land is being encroached upon by land mafia," Chamoli said. PTI DPT RHL