Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero slams BJP MP, LG for offering house to him in Narela

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Wakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner whose house has been razed by authorities here, slammed Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Friday for offering him to stay in an EWS flat at Narela, which is "far and unsafe".

Hassan, who was part of a team that rescued 41 labourers who got trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand last year, have spent two nights in the open along with his family after their house in Khajoori Khas was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday.

"I never thought that they had such a narrow thinking. My house cost Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 crore and they are giving me a house in Narela, where even dogs do not go," Hassan said.

Official sources, however, said Hassan will be offered a two-bedroom DDA flat at Dilshad Garden. A formal offer to him though is yet to be made.

Hours after the demolition, DDA officials offered Hassan to move to an EWS (economically weaker sections) flat at Narela, which is far from Khajoori Khas in northeast Delhi.

Hassan stayed in his Khajoori Khas house with his wife and two children.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday that there were some "legal issues" regarding Hassan's house and added that he will soon be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Saxena, who is also the chairman of the DDA, has said Hassan will definitely be compensated and a house will be given to him.

Hassan said his roots are in Khajoori Khas but the place where he is being offered to live is far and unsafe.

"Neither Tiwariji nor LG sir will be able to help me if something happens to my children at Narela. Two months ago, they (Tiwari and Saxena) had promised me that they will take care of my children," he said.

Levelling corruption allegations on the DDA, Hassan said, "Tiwariji says my house was illegal. But the entire colony here is unauthorised. The entire area belongs to the DDA, which has razed my house as I failed to give money to them." He also alleged that he was targeted because he is a Muslim.

"If there was any Hindu bhai in my place, he would have got crores and a better place to live. But I am being offered a place to live where houses are not being sold. Criminals are staying in those houses," Hassan said.

"My father was in the Army and my brother has also just retired from the Army. I am a well-educated person and you cannot throw me out (of my house) like this," he said, adding, "I am ready to die but not going to move out of my colony." Hassan's wife Shabana said they might go on a hunger strike if the situation does not change. "Our situation has been the same as it was on Wednesday. We may soon go on a hunger strike," she said.

On Friday, some political leaders, including a CPI(M) delegation led by the party's politburo member Brinda Karat, met Hassan and his family members at Khajoori Khas.

Hassan was part of the team of miners that rescued 41 construction workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district by manually drilling through the debris in November last year.

Hassan told PTI on Thursday that DDA officials have told him he would be provided a house, but he has refused the offer as it was only a "verbal assurance".

Later in the day, he demanded that his house be reconstructed on the site where it stood and threatened to go on a hunger strike if his demand was not met.

While Hassan claims that his house was demolished without prior information, the DDA has said he was aware of the structure's "status of encroachment" as it was previously removed in 2016 and the land was encroached upon again in 2017.

The DDA has said in its role as an authority, it cannot allow encroachment on its land or unauthorised constructions in its development areas. PTI ALK RC