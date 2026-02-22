Uttarakhand: Two cops injured as speeding BMW rams into checkpoint barricade in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 22 (PTI) Two police officers were injured after a speeding luxury car rammed into a barrier at a check post here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Sub-Inspector Raghuveer Kaparvan and Additional Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar were standing near the checkpoint and signalled a speeding BMW to stop, police said.

According to police, the car, instead of stopping, rammed into the barrier, injuring both officers.

Kaparvan and Kumar said the injured police officers were taken to a hospital, and their condition is stable. PTI DPT DIV OZ OZ