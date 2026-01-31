Uttarakhand: Two paragliders rescued safely after fall into Tehri Lake during Acro Festival

New Tehri, Jan 31 (PTI) Two Indian paragliders were safely rescued by the SDRF teams after they fell into Tehri Lake after losing control while performing paragliding activities during the Tehri Acro Festival and SIV Championship, officials said on Saturday.

Tehri District Tourism Officer S.S. Rana said that the incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, was part of a "demo" organised to assess safety standards during the competition.

He said that the paragliders were testing safety measures in the lake as part of the event's safety protocols.

"During the demo, two paragliders fell into Tehri Lake, but special SDRF rescue teams had already been deployed in the area for safety purposes, and they immediately reached the spot and rescued them," Rana said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Inspector Kavindra Sajwan said that the rescue teams responded swiftly.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, our teams acted quickly with better coordination," he said, adding that the paragliders did not suffer any injuries due to the fall.

Following the rescue, they underwent a primary health check-up and were found to be completely fine, officials added.

The four-day Tehri Acro Festival and National SIV Championship was held from Tuesday to Friday at the Tehri Dam lake. A total of 57 paraglider pilots from various states of India, along with participants from 11 countries, took part in the event. PTI DPT APL HIG HIG