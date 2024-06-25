Uttarakhand: Two tiger cubs killed by leopards in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh, Jun 25 (PTI) Two of the four cubs of a tigress, who were translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve, have been killed by leopards in Beriwada range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), officials said on Tuesday.

One of the cubs was male and the other female, RTR Director Saket Badola said.

The cubs were estimated to be about one to one and a half months old, he said.

One cub had a broken neck, and the other's head was crushed, Badola said.

The translocated tigress had given birth to four cubs in the Chillawali range on May 24.

Now, only two cubs of this tigress are alive. PTI COR ALM BHJ BHJ