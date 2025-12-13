Uttarakhand: UCC, anti-conversion, land laws in Dhami govt booklet on completion of 4 years

Dehradun, Dec 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has released a booklet listing the Uniform Civil Code, anti-cheating law, anti-conversion law, and amendments to the state's land legislations as highlights of its achievements during the four years of its term.

The booklet -- 'Dhami Ki Dhamak - 4 Saal Bemisal' (Dhami's impact - four years of excellence) -- was released by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On the occasion, he said, "In this successful four-year journey of development, Uttarakhand has made historic progress in areas such as the economy, infrastructure, social harmony, and cultural preservation.

"We are building a prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand with the participation of the state's women, youth, statehood activists, ex-servicemen, and non-resident Uttarakhandis," he said.

The booklet claims that at least 100 government initiatives will have a long-lasting impact on the state's development, while dozens of others are the first of their kind in the country.

It claimed that 58 achievements of the Dhami government have propelled the state to the forefront of the nation. Government initiatives have led to a manifold increase in mining revenue and rapid industrial growth, it said.

More than 26,000 youth got government jobs, the unemployment rate was reduced to 4.4 per cent, and "illegal" shrines were demolished, freeing up" 10,000 acres of land, according to the booklet.

It also highlighted government actions against so-called "land jihad", "love jihad" and the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill.

The booklet also highlights Operation Kalnemi against "fake" seers, the government's action in managing natural disasters, Silkyara tunnel rescue, and development of the Manaskhand Temple Circuit, among others. PTI DPT NSD NSD