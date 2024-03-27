Uttarakhand: Union minister Bhatt, Congress' Godiyal file nomination for LS polls

Dehradun, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP candidate for Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat Ajay Bhatt submitted his papers at the collectorate office in Rudrapur on the last day for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna and MLAs Shiv Arora, Sarita Arya and Ram Singh Kaira accompanied Bhatt, who is the Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism.

Bhatt is the sitting MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat. He won the seat in 2019 by defeating former chief minister Harish Rawat.

Dhami also addressed a public meeting at the Gandhi Maidan, Rudrapur in support of Bhatt, saying the enthusiasm and excitement of the public is an indication that they will once again give their blessings to the BJP.

"We are getting overwhelming support from people in every constituency. Their enthusiasm and excitement are indications that they will bless our candidates once again and give Narendra Modi a consecutive third term as the prime minister.

"I can assure you in his third term, he will take even bigger decisions and India will emerge as a major world power," Dhami said.

Bhatt will take on Congress' Prakash Joshi this time.

The Union minister is the last BJP candidate to file his nominations.

Ajay Tamta (Almora), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Haridwar), Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (Tehri Garhwal) and Anil Baluni (Pauri Garhwal) had filed their nominations earlier.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from the Pauri Garhwal seat Ganesh Godiyal also filed his nomination on Wednesday.

He staged a roadshow from Chhatri Dhar to Ramleela ground where he addressed a public meeting.

Godiyal is a former MLA and a Uttarakhand Congress president who is pitted against Baluni in Pauri Garhwal.

By 3.30 pm on Wednesday more than 60 people from different political parties and independents had filed their nominations for the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand which go to polls in the first phase on April 19. PTI ALM RHL