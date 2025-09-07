Uttarakhand: UP SDM, wife injured as car overturns after hitting divider in Nainital

Nainital, Sep 7 (PTI) A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Uttar Pradesh and his wife were critically injured after their car hit a road divider and overturned here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night in Pirumdara on National Highway-309 when Sambhal SDM Vikas Chandra, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle after hitting the divider.

The car overturned several times before coming to a halt, police said.

The couple was rushed to a hospital in Pirumdara, where doctors described their condition as very critical. They were later referred to Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district and then to a hospital in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The car was badly damaged in the accident.

Locals alleged that the Pirumdara stretch of the highway has become prone to accidents, with nearly 10 accident reported in the past month.

They blamed faulty construction of the divider, absence of reflective signs and poor lighting for the crash.

Police said national highway officials have been informed about the divider's condition.

Administrative authorities have assured that corrective steps will be taken after an inquiry to improve road safety and prevent such accidents.