Uttarakhand Vigilance seeks council of minister's decision on registering case against minister

Dehradun, Sep 5 (PTI) The Vigilance has sought the Uttarakhand council of minister's decision on registering a case against Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance told the court of Special Judge Vigilance/First Additional Sessions Judge Manish Mishra on September 2 that it had sent the matter on July 8 to the council of ministers which will now take a call on it.

Describing the council of ministers as the highest decision-making body of the executive, Mishra said the Supreme Court has set a time period of three months for any prosecution approval.

He said in view of this, it is justified to wait for the decision of the council of ministers in this matter till October 8.

The court also asked the secretary, council of ministers (Secrecy Department), to inform it about the decision of the cabinet and fixed October 19 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Alleging that Joshi had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corruption, Dehradun-based RTI activist Vikesh Negi had given a complaint to the Vigilance in March this year. Along with his complaint, Negi had also attached documents about the income and assets acquired by the minister.

Negi's advocates G C Sharma and Anu Pant said the Vigilance has found the facts mentioned in the complaint correct in the preliminary investigation and now the decision of the council of ministers is awaited in this regard. PTI ALM ALM KSS KSS