Uttarakhand: Villagers in Pithoragarh terrified over frequent bear sightings

Pithoragarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Frequent bear sightings along the forest paths near villages in the lower reaches of the Berinag subdivision here, have sparked panic among residents, prompting local women to abandon venturing into the woods to collect fodder and firewood.

Manoj Pathak, a resident of Bhatigaon village located inside Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Forest Division, claimed bear sightings have become common near Bhatigaon, Hipa, Darmoli, Chausala, Leparthi, and Athkhet villages, with anxious locals, especially women, refusing to venture into forested areas to collect animal fodder and wood for fuel.

"The bears are also destroying ripe citrus fruits by shaking the trees, and knocking down fruits to eat them," Pathak said.

Kala Karki and Sarita Karki of Chausala village said, "On Sunday evening, while returning from Berinag, a bear suddenly appeared in front of us. Seeing it, we screamed and made a lot of noise, which scared it off the road." Berinag Range Officer Chanda Mehra said they have deployed a team of forest personnel to create awareness among the villagers.

"We are making the villagers aware of the precautions to take when bears are sighted and taking other steps to protect them from attacks," she said.