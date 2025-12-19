Uttarakhand will organise migrant panchayats to promote their return: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed officials to organise migrant panchayats across the state to promote reverse migration.

Chairing a meeting of the Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission here, the chief minister said that the problem of migration has been a challenge for the state, but in the last four to five years, the government has taken several steps to encourage reverse migration.

The chief minister asked the officials to organise migrant panchayats and invite migrants working in India and abroad to participate, and inform them about the state government's initiatives related to reverse migration.

He also asked them to seek suggestions from the migrants in this regard.

Dhami also directed the commission members to visit other states to share information about the work done by the state government for reverse migration, and to study innovations related to preventing migration and promoting reverse migration.

Commission Vice-Chairman Dr S S Negi said that a trend of reverse migration is now being seen in the rural areas of the state, and people are returning to their villages from India and abroad.

Negi said that most of these people are working in the tourism and small-scale industries sectors and are moving towards self-reliance.