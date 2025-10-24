Uttarakhand: Woman dies after childbirth in health centre; husband blames doctors for negligence

New Tehri, Oct 24 (PTI) A woman died on Friday, allegedly after giving a normal delivery at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Pilkhi, in ​​Tehri district, making it the second such incident at the same hospital within a month and a half.

Raveena Kathayat (22), a resident of Gram Panchayat Sem Basar, was brought to PHC Pilkhi in the Ghansali area at 6 am on Thursday after experiencing labour pains, where she delivered a baby safely at 8 am.

However, according to information provided by Raveena's family, her health suddenly deteriorated and she began experiencing breathing problems, prompting doctors to refer her to Srinagar Base Hospital in Pauri. However, the woman died during treatment on Friday.

The woman's husband, Kuldeep Kathayat, who works at a hotel, blamed the alleged negligence of doctors and the lack of timely treatment for Raveena's death. Kuldeep said that when Raveena experienced breathing problems at the Pilkhi PHC, no doctor was present except a ward boy.

He said that due to the lack of immediate treatment, Raveena's condition worsened and she died. Kuldeep has demanded an investigation into the matter.

However, Tehri Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Shyam Vijay stated that the woman's case history revealed that she had a heart condition for which she had undergone bypass surgery, but her family had not disclosed any information.

Dr Vijay said that several hours after the normal delivery, the woman felt difficulty in breathing, after which she was referred to Srinagar Base Hospital with oxygen support in the 108 ambulance service.

Earlier, last month, a similar incident occurred at the same hospital, where a woman died on September 15, a few days after giving birth.