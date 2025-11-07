Uttarakhand: Woman dies after slipping while fleeing bear in Uttarkashi forest

Uttarkashi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman died after falling from a hill while trying to escape a bear in a village here, officials said on Friday.

According to Panchayat member Akash Negi, the incident occurred on Thursday when Ambika Aswal had gone to the forest with other women to collect grass.

A bear hiding in the bushes suddenly appeared, prompting her to run. She slipped and fell down the hill, sustaining fatal injuries, Negi said.

The other women accompanying her managed to escape and reached the village to inform the locals. Villagers brought Ambika's body back and notified the administration.

Uttarkashi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) DP Baluni said the range officer has been directed to investigate the incident.

He added that if it is confirmed that the woman died due to a bear attack, compensation and other actions will be taken as per the rules.