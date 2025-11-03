Uttarakhand woman pushed stepson causing his death; arrested

Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly pushing her four-year-old stepson to the floor in a fit of rage, leading to his death in Uttarakhand’s Doiwala area, police said on Monday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the child’s father, Rahul Kumar, from Bullawala village, his wife Priya has been booked for culpable homicide, they said.

Kumar alleged that he remarried Priya after the death of his first wife. On October 27, when he was at work, his son Vivaan fainted at home and died while being taken to hospital, police added.

The accused often beat the child over trivial matters and suspected that her cruelty led to his death, the complainant added.

During interrogation, Priya revealed that she pushed Vivaan to the floor in anger, causing serious injuries that led to his death, police said.

A case was registered at Doiwala police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR DPT RUK OZ OZ