Uttarakhand: Woman's body found stuffed in plastic bag in Dehradun

Dehradun, Sep 22 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old woman was found stuffed in a plastic bag in a tea garden here on Monday, police said.

Police said the body bore no major external injuries and has been sent for post-mortem.

The woman has been identified as Vishakha, from Prem Nagar area of the city, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said prima facie it appears to be a case of murder and that all angles were being probed.

The recovery of the body from Vasant Vihar area created a stir in the locality with a large crowd gathering at the spot.

Police said the family members of the woman are being questioned. "The matter is sensitive, so we cannot reveal much at this time," Kumar said. PTI DPT NB OZ OZ